Russia Says Nationalists, Mercenaries At Azovstal Must Surrender On Sunday Morning

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Nationalist militants and foreign mercenaries blocked by the Russian Armed Forces at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol have until Sunday to lay down arms and surrender, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said.

"Considering the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces propose that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries stop all hostilities and lay down arms starting from 06:00 Moscow time (03:00 GMT) on April 17, 2022," Mizintsev said.

He added that all those who lay down arms are guaranteed life.

According to Mizintsev, the nationalists and mercenaries at Azovstal are "persistently demanding permission from the authorities in Kiev to lay down their arms and surrender. At the same time, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities categorically forbid doing this and are threatening (them) with subsequent executions."

