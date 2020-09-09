Russia says Navalny 'disinformation' being used for new sanctions

Moscow on Wednesday said a "disinformation campaign" over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny was being used to promote new sanctions against Russia

The "ongoing massive disinformation campaign" aims at "mobilising sanctions sentiment" and has nothing to do with Navalny's health, the foreign ministry said in a statement.