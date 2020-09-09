Russia Says Navalny 'disinformation' Being Used For New Sanctions
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:05 PM
Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Moscow on Wednesday said a "disinformation campaign" over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny was being used to promote new sanctions against Russia.
The "ongoing massive disinformation campaign" aims at "mobilising sanctions sentiment" and has nothing to do with Navalny's health, the foreign ministry said in a statement.