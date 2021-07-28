UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Navalny Social Media Accounts Should Be Blocked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Russia says Navalny social media accounts should be blocked

The Russian internet watchdog said Wednesday social media accounts linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny should be blocked, as Moscow turns up the heat on the opposition ahead of parliamentary polls

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Russian internet watchdog said Wednesday social media accounts linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny should be blocked, as Moscow turns up the heat on the opposition ahead of parliamentary polls.

Earlier this week Roskomnadzor blocked 49 websites linked to President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic including his main website navalny.com as well as those of Navalny's regional offices and his key allies.

The move came after Navalny's organisations were in June banned as "extremist", barring members and sponsors from running in September's parliamentary elections.

In a statement sent to AFP on Wednesday, Roskomnadzor said that social media accounts of Navalny's "extremist organisations" and their regional branches should be also blocked.

The media watchdog claimed that the accounts contained "calls to carry out extremist activity and mass unrest" and that they supported Navalny's outfits financially.

Earlier Wednesday Lyubov Sobol, a close Navalny associate, said that Roskomnadzor was seeking to block her Twitter account.

"Not even a specific tweet -- the whole account," she said on Twitter in English. "It is nothing but political censorship." On Tuesday, Leonid Volkov, another close Navalny ally, told AFP that the media regulator also wanted to block the YouTube channels of Navalny, his campaign offices and several allies including himself.

YouTube has become one of the most visible platforms for Navalny to release his anti-corruption investigations, which are watched by millions of people.

AFP asked Google, which controls YouTube, for comment but did not receive a reply.

In a message from prison on Tuesday, Navalny urged Russians to mobilise and download a "Smart Voting" application that also allows users to read content from his now blocked main website.

Navalny's "Smart Voting" strategy calls on Russians to back candidates best placed to defeat Kremlin-linked politicians in elections.

Russia's parliamentary vote will be held from September 17 to September 19.

Related Topics

Internet Google Moscow Russia Vote Social Media Twitter Vladimir Putin June September YouTube Media From Best Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI to arrange training workshops for digital medi ..

17 seconds ago

France calls on Tunisia to 'rapidly' name PM and c ..

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister visits mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam ..

21 seconds ago

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva 'Pro ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burgla ..

25 minutes ago

Multan police opens recruitment under family claim ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.