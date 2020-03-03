Russia Says No Grounds To Raise Issue Of Extending Arms Embargo Against Iran At UNSC
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:35 PM
The issue of extending the arms embargo on Iran is not on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and there are no grounds for discussions to be held on the matter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday
"It was announced in Congress that the United States will try to convince Russia and China not to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution on extending the 'arms embargo' against Iran. Actually, the issue has not been raised at the Security Council. There are no grounds for that," a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry read.