Russia Says No Interruption to Cooperation With US as Part of New START

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Russia and the United States have not stopped cooperation as part of the New START Treaty, and Moscow is hopeful this will continue until the accord expires in 2026, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

"Interaction between Russia and the United States as parties to the New START Treaty has not been interrupted. In the established formats, issues related to its implementation are being considered, necessary data and notifications are being exchanged," Belousov told reporters.

"We expect that such work will continue until the expiry of the treaty, which, as you know, was extended until February 2026," he added.