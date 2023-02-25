Russia Says 'Nothing Sacred' After Canada Sanctions Soviet Hockey Star, 2nd Woman in Space

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Canada's sanctions on Soviet ice hockey icon Vladislav Tretiak and the first woman to walk in space Svetlana Savitskaya demonstrate that nothing is sacred any more for the Canadian government when it comes to relations with Russia, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

On Friday, Canada imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 63 entities and 129 individuals, including deputy prime ministers and members of parliament, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"I draw your attention that among the sanctioned Russians are world ice hockey legend Vladislav Tretiak - whose authority in the hockey world and in Canada is indisputable - and the first woman to perform a spacewalk Svetlana Savitskaya," Stepanov said.

"It clearly demonstrates the completely cynical approach of Trudeau and reflects his Russophobic policy. Despite hockey diplomacy, despite the feminist agenda and promotion of the image of women who open up new horizons for humanity, the Canadian government puts these stars on its (sanctions) list, which shows that there is apparently nothing sacred any more in our relationship," the ambassador added.

Tretiak and Savitskaya are members of the lower house of the Russian parliament.