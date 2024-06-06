Open Menu

Russia Says One Dead, 90 Injured In Siberia Tram Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Russia says one dead, 90 injured in Siberia tram collision

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) One person died and dozens, including five children, were injured when two trams collided in Russia's Siberian city of Kemerevo, the regional health ministry said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately one person died," Alexei Kuznetsov, a senior official at the regional health ministry, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

"Ninety people were hurt, including five children," he said.

According to images broadcast on Russian media, one tram appeared to have lost control while descending a hill and slammed into another one, which was at a stop taking on passengers.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened an investigation into the incident.

Kemerevo is a city of some 540,000 residents located in western Siberia, in the major coal mining region known as Kuzbass.

