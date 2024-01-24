Russia Says Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs Crashes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Russia said Wednesday that an IL-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs)
had crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine.
Unverified videos on social media showed a large plane, purportedly in the Belgorod region, falling from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball.
"At around 11 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), an IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region during a routine flight," Moscow's defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.
"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," it said.
AFP was not able to immediately verify Russia's claim, and the fate of the passengers was not immediately clear.
The crash occurred in the Korochansky district, northeast of the region's capital, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
"Now an investigation team and emergency services are working on the site. I have changed my working schedule and travelled to the district," Gladkov said.
There was no immediate official reaction in Kyiv, but local media cited sources in Ukraine's defence forces as saying that its armed forces downed the plane, and that it was transporting missiles.
bur/js
Recent Stories
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
More Stories From World
-
'Destroyed' Medvedev grinds into Australian Open semi-finals15 minutes ago
-
Kuwait appoints prime minister as deputy emir24 minutes ago
-
Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska on Ukraine 'mission'34 minutes ago
-
Philippines bars entry of 3,359 foreigners in 202334 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1053 against USD Wednesday35 minutes ago
-
Across China: Fresh produce reaches high-altitude areas in Xizang35 minutes ago
-
Cambodia reports 1 more case of monkeypox1 hour ago
-
CEO of development fund receives Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship2 hours ago
-
Profits of China's central SOEs reach 2.6 trln yuan in 20232 hours ago
-
Dead, wounded tolls rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson2 hours ago
-
China's Hebei reports 7.4 pct foreign trade value increase in 20232 hours ago
-
China creates over 12 million urban jobs in 20232 hours ago