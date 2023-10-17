Open Menu

Russia Says Polish Vote Results Unlikely To Improve Strained Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Poland's election results, which showed pro-EU opposition parties set to win a parliamentary majority, were unlikely to improve strained ties between Warsaw and Moscow, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Relations between Russia and Poland have been historically tense but have dipped to new lows since Moscow's offensive in Ukraine which began in february last year.

"Honestly, it is at the moment unlikely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies when asked whether the results could change bilateral relations.

"There are no parts of the Polish establishment that have openly or even covertly hinted at the need to restore relations with Russia," he said.

"A fact remains a fact the Poles do not like us, they are not friendly with us, they take a very, very hostile position on all issues that concern us. We do not like it," he said.

It was "absurd that two neighbouring states are this hostile to each other," he said.

Poland and Russia share a short border along Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

The two nations have had strained relations for centuries, divided over a litany of historical issues, and Poland is now one of Ukraine's key allies against Russia.

Warsaw took in over a million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Moscow's offensive.

