Russia Says Ready to Discuss Conditions of Giving Loan for NPP Construction to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia is ready to discuss detailed conditions of giving a state loan to Uzbekistan for the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said on Friday.

"As for the funding sources, given the significance of this project, the Russian government is ready to consider disbursing a state export loan. Specific conditions will be discussed at negotiations by Russian and Uzbek finance ministries," Prikhodko told reporters ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Tashkent for attending the SCO Heads of Government Council (HGC) meeting.

The official noted that the NPP project was strategic for bilateral relations.

The sides were engaged in discussions on the cost of the project, Prikhodko pointed out.

Russia and Uzbekistan agreed on the NPP construction project in early 2019. A year later, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a program for the development of the country's nuclear energy industry in 2019-2029. It envisages the NPP construction, partially funded by a Russian loan.