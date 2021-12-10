UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Ready To Drop Demand US Diplomats Leave If Washington Does Same - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Russia Says Ready to Drop Demand US Diplomats Leave if Washington Does Same - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia is ready to abandon its intentions on the expulsion of US diplomats in case Washington does the same, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I would like to underline again that we are ready to abandon this like-for-like list and reset all our requirements, provided that the Americans do the same.

We have been offering this to the Americans for many months," Ryabkov told a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Washington has followed the repetitive policy of advancing new ultimatums instead of constructive responses, the diplomat added.

