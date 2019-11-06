Russia Says Ready to Launch Kalashnikov Rifles Venture in India Soon - Indian Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian delegation assured its Indian counterparts of the country's readiness for launching a joint venture to manufacture Kalashnikov rifles in India "at the earliest," the Indian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who is currently on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.

"The Russian side affirmed its readiness to operationalise the joint venture lndo-Russia Rifles Private Limited for the manufacture of world class Kalashnikov AK 203 rifles in India at the earliest," the document read.

Russian-Indian talks on the production of Kalashnikov rifles in India started in 2016. In March, Russia and India inaugurated a plant, dubbed Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited, that would be producing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in the northeastern Indian town of Korwa. The head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, has said that the capacity of the plant would allow India to fully equip its forces with the rifles.