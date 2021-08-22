Russia Says Ready to Support Reconciliation Between Sudan, South Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Moscow remains committed to supporting reconciliation between South Sudan and Sudan and facilitating the search for mutually acceptable solutions that take into account the balance of interests in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with South Sudan.

"With regard to the status of South Sudan, Russia has been consistent in its position, expressing its readiness to support the sovereign will of the people of South Sudan. Today, our country remains ready to support in every possible way reconciliation between South Sudan and Sudan and facilitates the search for mutually acceptable solutions, taking into account the balance of interests in the region," the ministry said.

The "ongoing normalization of the situation in South Sudan" is helping expand its ties with Russia and strengthen the country's legal and regulatory frameworks, the statement added.

Among promising areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and South Sudan, the ministry highlighted energy, transport as well as hydrocarbon exploration and processing.

South Sudan broke away from Khartoum in 2011. Since 2013, the country has been gripped by a bloody civil war between the forces led by President Salva Kiir and the opposition. In September 2018, Kiir signed a peace agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar, who is now vice president of South Sudan, after which the Transitional Government of National Unity was formed in February last year. Clashes in the country still continue.