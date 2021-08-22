UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Ready To Support Reconciliation Between Sudan, South Sudan

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia Says Ready to Support Reconciliation Between Sudan, South Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Moscow remains committed to supporting reconciliation between South Sudan and Sudan and facilitating the search for mutually acceptable solutions that take into account the balance of interests in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with South Sudan.

"With regard to the status of South Sudan, Russia has been consistent in its position, expressing its readiness to support the sovereign will of the people of South Sudan. Today, our country remains ready to support in every possible way reconciliation between South Sudan and Sudan and facilitates the search for mutually acceptable solutions, taking into account the balance of interests in the region," the ministry said.

The "ongoing normalization of the situation in South Sudan" is helping expand its ties with Russia and strengthen the country's legal and regulatory frameworks, the statement added.

Among promising areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and South Sudan, the ministry highlighted energy, transport as well as hydrocarbon exploration and processing.

South Sudan broke away from Khartoum in 2011. Since 2013, the country has been gripped by a bloody civil war between the forces led by President Salva Kiir and the opposition. In September 2018, Kiir signed a peace agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar, who is now vice president of South Sudan, after which the Transitional Government of National Unity was formed in February last year. Clashes in the country still continue.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Khartoum Sudan February September 2018 From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

54 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

2 hours ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.