Russia Says Ready To Work With Transitional Afghan Gov't, Yet Not Recognizing Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia Says Ready to Work With Transitional Afghan Gov't, Yet Not Recognizing Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russia is ready to work with the transitional government of Afghanistan and has always advocated its formation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"We have always stood for a transitional government, of course, we will work," Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said.

Yet he added that Moscow does not yet recognize the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) as the legitimate authorities of Afghanistan.

