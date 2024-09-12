Russia says recaptured 10 villages in Kursk region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Russia said Thursday its army had recaptured 10 settlements in its Kursk border region, where Ukraine last month launched a major cross-border incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also conceded Russia had launched its own counter-attack in the region, but insisted that the shock incursion was still going to plan.

"Units of the 'North' group of troops liberated 10 settlements within two days," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine claimed at the end of August to have taken control of some 100 Russian settlements and almost 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of territory.