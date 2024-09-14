Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine bur/ach

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Russia said on Saturday it had recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine, where it has made a string of advances.

"The locality of Jelannoe Pervoe (Jelanne Perche in Ukrainian) was freed thanks to the active and decisive operations of the southern units," the defence ministry said.

The village is located in the Pokrovsk district, an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian army.

Russian forces has advanced rapidly in the eastern region of Donetsk in recent weeks, putting pressure on a Ukrainian army that is short of both soldiers and weapons.