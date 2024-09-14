Russia Says Recaptured Another Village In Eastern Ukraine Bur/ach
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Russia said on Saturday it had recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine, where it has made a string of advances.
"The locality of Jelannoe Pervoe (Jelanne Perche in Ukrainian) was freed thanks to the active and decisive operations of the southern units," the defence ministry said.
The village is located in the Pokrovsk district, an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian army.
Russian forces has advanced rapidly in the eastern region of Donetsk in recent weeks, putting pressure on a Ukrainian army that is short of both soldiers and weapons.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods20 seconds ago
-
Geneva-based HR activists express concern over women plight in IIOJ&K30 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods2 hours ago
-
Germany's parks plant a way forward on climate change4 hours ago
-
'Groundbreaking' realism key to 'Shogun' success5 hours ago
-
Hiroyuki Sanada: actor and producer driving TV's 'Shogun'5 hours ago
-
Venezuela warns Spain against 'interference' in its affairs5 hours ago
-
Boeing and striking workers to resume negotiations 'next week'5 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods5 hours ago
-
Harris, Trump campaign in battlegrounds as migrant row intensifies5 hours ago
-
Tunisia fisherwomen battle inequality and climate change5 hours ago
-
'Slave to fear': Ghosts of the Gulag haunt modern Russia5 hours ago