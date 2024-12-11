Open Menu

Russia Says Recaptured Two Kursk Villages From Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Russia says recaptured two Kursk villages from Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Russia said Wednesday that it had recaptured two villages from Ukraine in the border region of Kursk, where Kyiv launched a major ground assault in August.

Moscow was caught off guard when Kyiv began its incursion four months ago but has steadily clawed back territory, halting Ukraine's advance and rushing reinforcements to the region.

Russian army units "liberated the settlements of Darino and Plyokhovo during the course of offensive operations", the Russian defence ministry said.

Both villages are close to the Ukrainian border.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Kursk region since Ukraine launched its incursion, while many others are trapped in Kyiv-held territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced the governor of the Kursk region this month, saying it needed a "crisis" manager after residents voiced anger at the handling of the incursion.

Moscow has dispatched thousands of North Korean soldiers to bolster the region, according to the US Defense Department, with Kyiv reporting that it has encountered troops from the reclusive country in combat.

A Ukrainian army source told AFP last month Kyiv still controlled 800 square kilometres (300 square miles) of the Russian border region, down from previous claims it controlled almost 1,400 square kilometres.

The source said Ukrainian troops would stay in the region "for as long as it is appropriate".

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

32 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

36 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

41 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

49 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

5 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World