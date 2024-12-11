Russia says recaptured two Kursk villages from Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Russia said Wednesday that it had recaptured two villages from Ukraine in the border region of Kursk, where Kyiv launched a major ground assault in August.

Moscow was caught off guard when Kyiv began its incursion four months ago but has steadily clawed back territory, halting Ukraine's advance and rushing reinforcements to the region.

Russian army units "liberated the settlements of Darino and Plyokhovo during the course of offensive operations", the Russian defence ministry said.

Both villages are close to the Ukrainian border.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Kursk region since Ukraine launched its incursion, while many others are trapped in Kyiv-held territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced the governor of the Kursk region this month, saying it needed a "crisis" manager after residents voiced anger at the handling of the incursion.

Moscow has dispatched thousands of North Korean soldiers to bolster the region, according to the US Defense Department, with Kyiv reporting that it has encountered troops from the reclusive country in combat.

A Ukrainian army source told AFP last month Kyiv still controlled 800 square kilometres (300 square miles) of the Russian border region, down from previous claims it controlled almost 1,400 square kilometres.

The source said Ukrainian troops would stay in the region "for as long as it is appropriate".