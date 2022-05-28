Russia Says Recent WHO Vote on Ukraine Exposed Rift Within Global Community

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the World Health Assembly's vote on a draft resolution calling for Russia's suspension from regional meetings over Ukraine showed the world was waking up to the fact that Kiev's allies were trying to isolate Moscow and politicize the UN health agency.

The 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva voted 88-12, with 53 abstentions, to pass the resolution on "Health emergency in Ukraine." Russia said this was just a fraction of the 183 member states who make up the World Health Organization.

"The global community is clearly beginning to see the situation in and around Ukraine for what it is and does not want to sacrifice multilateral cooperation on issues that are of importance for all humanity," a ministerial statement read.

Russia said Ukraine and its Western allied put pressure on the delegates before and during the World Health Assembly to secure votes. It said the resolution was "anti-Russian, full of lies that distorted reality in order to isolate our country and suspend it from the WHO."