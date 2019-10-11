UrduPoint.com
Russia is disappointed with Kiev's failure to withdraw its forces from the separation line in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine and hopes that the Ukrainian side will make efforts to fulfill its obligations in the framework the Contact Group and the Normandy Four format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia is disappointed with Kiev's failure to withdraw its forces from the separation line in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine and hopes that the Ukrainian side will make efforts to fulfill its obligations in the framework the Contact Group and the Normandy Four format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We are deeply disappointed with the failure of Ukraine to pull out its forces and assets in two pilot sections on the contact line of the parties to the intra-Ukrainian conflict in Donbas near the settlements of Petrivske and Zolote," the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement on the withdrawal of conflicting forces was reached on October at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in Minsk. At the same time, a withdrawal schedule was approved setting the start of the procedures for October 7.

