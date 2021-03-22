UrduPoint.com
Russia Says Regrets US Refusal To Attend Putin-Biden Talks

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:06 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Moscow said Monday it regretted that Washington did not respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to organise a live debate with US President Joe Biden.

"One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-US ties," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "Responsibility for that rests fully with the United States."

