Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Biden talks

Moscow said Monday it regretted that Washington did not respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to organise a live debate with US President Joe Biden

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Moscow said Monday it regretted that Washington did not respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to organise a live debate with US President Joe Biden.

"One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-US ties," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "Responsibility for that rests fully with the United States."