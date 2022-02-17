Russia says returning tanks, hardware to bases following drills

Moscow said Thursday it was returning tanks and other military vehicles to their bases after completing war games that had spurred fears in the West that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow said Thursday it was returning tanks and other military vehicles to their bases after completing war games that had spurred fears in the West that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine.

"A military train carrying personnel and equipment associated with tank units of the western military district began returning to their permanent bases after completing exercises at training grounds," the defence ministry said in a statement.