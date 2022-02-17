UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Returning Tanks, Hardware To Bases Following Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia says returning tanks, hardware to bases following drills

Moscow said Thursday it was returning tanks and other military vehicles to their bases after completing war games that had spurred fears in the West that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow said Thursday it was returning tanks and other military vehicles to their bases after completing war games that had spurred fears in the West that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine.

"A military train carrying personnel and equipment associated with tank units of the western military district began returning to their permanent bases after completing exercises at training grounds," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Tank

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

6 minutes ago
 Russian tanks at Belarus-Ukraine border stir up an ..

Russian tanks at Belarus-Ukraine border stir up anger ... at US

1 minute ago
 Six reports of standing committees presented in Se ..

Six reports of standing committees presented in Senate

27 minutes ago
 Meyers Taylor expects German bobsleigh backlash at ..

Meyers Taylor expects German bobsleigh backlash at Olympics

27 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bills, 2 ..

Oil, Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bills, 2022 smoothly sail through Sena ..

27 minutes ago
 African countries can't fight Sahel terrorism alon ..

African countries can't fight Sahel terrorism alone: Senegal

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>