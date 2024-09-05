Open Menu

Russia Says RT Sanctions Part Of US Pre-election 'information Campaign'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Russia said Thursday that new US sanctions on its state-funded media RT were part of an "information campaign" ahead of November presidential elections, saying it was working on a response.

The US on Wednesday indicted two RT employees and slapped its top editors with sanctions, accusing them of trying to influence the upcoming election.

The 10 individuals and two entirities sanctioned by the US Treasury Department included RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and her deputy Elizaveta Brodskaia.

"It is an obvious operation, an information campaign... that was long prepared and that is needed ahead of the last stage of the electoral cycle," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state news agency RIA Novosti.

She added that "of course, (a response) is being prepared", warning that it will be harsh and that it will make "everyone shudder."

Most of US media have downsized or pulled out their staff from Russia after Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive, which was accompanied at home with a massive crackdown on dissent.

The US also indicted two Russia-based RT employees, accusing them of funnelling $10 million to a Tennessee-based company that used social media influence to "create and distribute content to US audiences with hidden Russian government messaging."

