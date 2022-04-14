Russia Says Seaport of Mariupol Liberated From Militants of Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The seaport of Mariupol has been completely liberated from the militants of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov during the Russian military operation, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"In the city of Mariupol, the commercial seaport has been completely liberated from the militants of the Nazi group Azov," Konashenkov said.

All prisoners held hostage by the militants on ships moored in port, including foreigners, have been released, Konashenkov added.

"The remnants of the units of the Ukrainian troops and the Azov Nazis in the city are blocked and unable to break out of the encirclement," Konashenkov noted.

Mariupol, former headquarters of Ukraine's nationalist Azov battalion, has been at the epicenter of the fighting. City residents could not be evacuated as the Azov militants were using them as human shields, shelling advancing Russian troops from residential buildings, according to the Russian defense ministry.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.