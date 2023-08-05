Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Russia on Saturday said it captured a settlement in northeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has reported increased attacks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia on Saturday said it captured a settlement in northeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has reported increased attacks.

"In the area of Kupiansk, as a result of the competent and professional actions of the military units of the Western command, the settlement of Novoselivske was liberated," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.

It added "offensive operations on a broad front... improved the situation" of Russian forces.

On Friday the Ukrainian army said it was confronted with a growing number of attacks in the east.

"The number of enemy attacks has increased. Heavy fighting is taking place," army spokeswoman Ganna Malyar said on Telegram.

Malyar said Russian troops were aiming to draw Ukrainian resources to that area, as Ukraine is pursuing its counteroffensive in the south.

"In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy has set itself the goal of regaining the territories lost last fall," Malyar said.

Late summer and autumn of 2022, Ukraine retook swathes of territory around southern Kherson and northeastern Kharkiv in rapid counteroffensives.

Ukraine began another push in June but is now contending with well-entrenched Russian defensive positions built over several months.

Late July, Russia said it seized the village of Sergiivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

More Stories From World