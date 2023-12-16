Open Menu

Russia Says Shot Down Numerous Drones In Border Regions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Russia says shot down numerous drones in border regions

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Russia said on Friday that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks in two border regions.

Over a two-hour period, 26 drones were shot down over the Crimea peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the defence ministry said in a statement, without saying if there were any victims or damage.

Earlier, the ministry said in posts on Telegram that six drones targeting "installations on Russian territory" were shot down in the Kursk region, again without providing further details.

Drone attacks have been almost daily occurrences in Russia's border regions, though mass attacks are less common.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, confirmed the attacks on Telegram, asking residents in the area to "stay calm".

The capital Moscow and its outskirts have also been targets of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia, meanwhile, bombards Ukrainian towns almost daily. This week, it launched a massive drone attack on southern Ukraine and fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, where about 50 people were wounded by debris.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Kursk Border From

Recent Stories

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

2 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

2 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

2 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

2 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

2 hours ago
MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

2 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

2 hours ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

2 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Care ..

Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mo ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar cuts Christmas cake

2 hours ago

More Stories From World