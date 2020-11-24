UrduPoint.com
Russia Says Sputnik V Virus Vaccine 95% Effective

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday

The calculations were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia's health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

They did not note the number of cases used to make the calculation, however.

More Stories From World

