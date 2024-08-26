Open Menu

Russia Says Struck Ukraine Energy Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Russia said Monday that it had carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hit all its targets

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Russia said Monday that it had carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hit all its targets.

In an unusually detailed description of the attacks, Russia's defence ministry said it targeted electrical substations in nine regions incuding Kyiv and Odesa.

"This morning Russian armed forces carried out a mass strike using long-range high-precision weaponry," the ministry said on Telegram.

After Ukraine said it had suffered a barrage of attacks across 15 regions, Russia said these were aimed at "critically important energy infrastructure facilities".

"All the set targets were hit," it added, saying it had caused electric power cuts and cut off rail supply routes to the front line.

The ministry described the weapons used as long-range missiles launched from aircraft and vessels at sea as well as aircraft and attack drones.

It also said it targeted gas compressor stations in three regions, which "ensure the functioning of Ukraine's gas transport system".

The targets were chosen because they "make possible the work of (Ukraine's) military-production complex," Moscow claimed.

Russia also claimed to have attacked stores of weapons supplied to Kyiv by Western countries, which it said were located at airfields in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

