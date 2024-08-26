Russia Says Struck Ukraine Energy Sites
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Russia said Monday that it had carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hit all its targets
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Russia said Monday that it had carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hit all its targets.
In an unusually detailed description of the attacks, Russia's defence ministry said it targeted electrical substations in nine regions incuding Kyiv and Odesa.
"This morning Russian armed forces carried out a mass strike using long-range high-precision weaponry," the ministry said on Telegram.
After Ukraine said it had suffered a barrage of attacks across 15 regions, Russia said these were aimed at "critically important energy infrastructure facilities".
"All the set targets were hit," it added, saying it had caused electric power cuts and cut off rail supply routes to the front line.
The ministry described the weapons used as long-range missiles launched from aircraft and vessels at sea as well as aircraft and attack drones.
It also said it targeted gas compressor stations in three regions, which "ensure the functioning of Ukraine's gas transport system".
The targets were chosen because they "make possible the work of (Ukraine's) military-production complex," Moscow claimed.
Russia also claimed to have attacked stores of weapons supplied to Kyiv by Western countries, which it said were located at airfields in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round2 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid2 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza3 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights3 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning3 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry3 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse4 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff launch US Open title defences4 hours ago
-
Spain PM heads to W.Africa as migrant arrivals surge4 hours ago
-
Defending champs Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open Day 14 hours ago