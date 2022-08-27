UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Termination Of INF Treaty Not Reflected In Final Review Conference Document

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 06:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was not reflected in the final draft text of the tenth Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov said at the UN.

"The termination of the INF Treaty... all of these issues are relevant to the NPT and to international security," Belousov said on Friday at the end of the NPT Review Conference.

"Despite the concerns of a significant number of states, they are not reflected in the draft report."

Belousov said other issues not reflected in the draft document included the development of increasingly close military and technical cooperation between non-nuclear weapon states and nuclear strategic partners, the participation of non-nuclear weapon states in nuclear sharing, the collective consent of NATO members to use nuclear weapons and the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of non-nuclear weapon members of the alliance.

