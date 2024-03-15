Open Menu

Russia Says Three Children Killed In Eastern Ukraine Shelling

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Russia says three children killed in eastern Ukraine shelling

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A Moscow-installed official on Friday said Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-held city of Donetsk killed three children.

Russia claims to have annexed the Donetsk region, even though it does not have full control of it and the frontline regional capital comes under frequent shelling attacks.

"As a result of barbaric overnight shelling ... a direct hit was recorded on a house in the residential sector," Alexey Kulemzin, the Russian-appointed mayor of Donetsk, said in a post on Telegram.

"Three children died.

A girl born in 2007, a girl born in 2021, and a boy born in 2014," he added.

Russian forces last month captured the city of Avdiivka -- just a few kilometres to the north of Donetsk -- and says pushing Ukrainian forces back will help protect residents of areas under its control from shelling.

The city centre of Donetsk is around 20 kilometres from the frontlines.

The Donetsk region has been at war since 2014 when Russian-backed separatists started an armed conflict to try to secede from Ukraine following a pro-EU revolution in Kyiv.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Died Donetsk Turkish Lira Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

12 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

12 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

12 hours ago
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

12 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

12 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

12 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

12 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

12 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control U ..

Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept

12 hours ago

More Stories From World