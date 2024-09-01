Open Menu

Russia Says Thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian Drone Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Russia said Sunday that it had thwarted a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack by downing 158 drones across 15 regions, including two over the capital Moscow.

A coal-fired power plant near the city was reported hit, as was an oil refinery within the city boundaries.

Russia's defence ministry said most of the drones -- 122 -- were downed over the regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod which border Ukraine.

"Our defenders are repelling an attempted massive UAV attack on the territory of the Bryansk region," regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said.

The barrage comes just days after Ukraine's energy infrastructure was targeted by over 200 Russian drones and missiles in one of the biggest such attacks.

It is also nearly a month since Ukraine went on the offensive in Russia's Kursk region, even as Russian troops continue their steady advance in eastern Ukraine.

