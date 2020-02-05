UrduPoint.com
Russia Says To Begin Training Indian Specialists To Operate S-400 Ahead Of 2021 Delivery

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:53 AM

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia will begin training Indian specialists to operate the S-400 air defense missile system before its scheduled 2021 delivery, Vladimir Drozhzhov, a deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday.

"The implementation of this contract is on schedule.

The first batch is planned to be delivered before the end of 2021, especially since the training of Indian specialists will already begin before this delivery," Drochchov told reporters at the Defexpo India 2020 exhibition in Lucknow.

New Delhi signed a $5 billion contract to acquire five units of the S-400 air defense missile system from Russia in October 2018.

