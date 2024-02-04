Russia says toll in Ukraine strike on occupied city rises to 28

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Russia said Sunday the death toll from a Ukrainian strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern city of Lysychansk climbed to 28 people, including a child.

Moscow's occupation forces Saturday said Kyiv struck a building that housed a bakery popular with locals on weekends.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited his embattled country's troops on the southern front, as Moscow's dragging offensive drags on for almost two years.

Lysychansk is a city in the occupied Lugansk region that fell to Russian forces after one of the most brutal battles during Moscow's long offensive in summer 2022.

Before the Russian army entered Ukraine, it had a population of around 110,000 people.

"Search operations continue on the site of the collapsed bakery... 28 people, including a child, have died," the Russian emergency situations ministry posted on Telegram.

Occupational authorities in Lugansk said there were 18 men, nine women and one child among the dead.

They did not give the child's age.

Russia released images of an almost completely destroyed building, with rescuers combing the rubble in the dark, where they found a corpse and a wounded woman who was evacuated on a stretcher.

The one-storey building had a large sign on it that read "Restaurant Adriatic".

Russia alleged Saturday that Ukraine had used Western weapons in the strike and said it expected swift and "unconditional condemnation" from the international community.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian army's daily report said aviation "struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated".

It also said its forces "struck one area of enemy concentration".