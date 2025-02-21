Open Menu

Russia Says Took Two More East Ukrainian Villages

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Russia on Friday said it captured two more east Ukrainian villages in the Donetsk region, edging closer to the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow has pressed a small but steady advance in eastern Ukraine since last summer, bringing home some successes, with morale in Russia now emboldened by US President Donald Trump opening talks with the Kremlin and criticising Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry said it took the village of Nadezhdynka, some 10 kilometres (six miles) east of the regional border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

It also claimed Novosilka, further south, another village close to the neighbouring region.

The Kremlin has set the goal of conquering the whole of the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that it claimed to have annexed without fully controlling.

It has not made any formal territorial claims over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow is trying to capture more land as it launches talks with the United States on how to end the conflict.

When the Kremlin launched its offensive in February 2022 it tried to take the capital Kyiv before being pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

It has since appeared to scale down its territorial aims, instructing troops to take the four regions in the south and east.

Recent Stories

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Educa ..

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

26 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

26 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

26 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

2 hours ago
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

2 hours ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

3 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From World