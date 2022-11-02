UrduPoint.com

Russia Says 'top Priority' Is To Avoid Clash Of Nuclear Powers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Russia says 'top priority' is to avoid clash of nuclear powers

Russia said Wednesday the world's "top priority" should be to avoid a clash of nuclear powers, stressing it could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Russia said Wednesday the world's "top priority" should be to avoid a clash of nuclear powers, stressing it could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

"We are firmly convinced that in the current difficult and turbulent situation -- a consequence of irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining our national security -- the top priority is to prevent any military clash of nuclear powers," said the foreign ministry.

Moscow called on other nuclear powers to "abandon dangerous attempts to infringe on each other's vital interests".

The foreign ministry's statement came amid rising fears of nuclear use in the Ukraine conflict, which has dragged on into its ninth month.

"Russia is strictly and consistently guided by the tenet that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement read.

It said Moscow's nuclear doctrine is "purely defensive in nature", only allowing the Kremlin to use such weapons in the event of nuclear aggression or "when the very existence of our state is threatened."Russia has repeatedly suggested that Ukrainian territories it claims to have annexed are protected by its nuclear doctrine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Threatened Lead Event Top

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan Police Ban Wednesday's Protests in Colo ..

Sri Lankan Police Ban Wednesday's Protests in Colombo - Reports

43 seconds ago
 Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alle ..

Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alleged Ties With US, Saudi Arabia ..

44 seconds ago
 Qatar Spent Over $387Mln on Spying on FIFA Officia ..

Qatar Spent Over $387Mln on Spying on FIFA Officials - Reports

46 seconds ago
 KMC to set up portal to share information with peo ..

KMC to set up portal to share information with people about services : MC KMC

47 seconds ago
 President condoles with family of martyred Lance N ..

President condoles with family of martyred Lance Naik Hazrat Ullah

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Welcomes Russia Resuming Participation in ..

UN Chief Welcomes Russia Resuming Participation in Grain Deal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.