Russia Says Trump Showed 'restraint' Against 'scumbag' Zelensky
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said US President Donald Trump showed "restraint" by not hitting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their shouting match in the White House.
"I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support," she wrote on Telegram.
"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, called Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office".
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, called the heated confrontation between Trump and Zelensky "historic".
Dmitriev was one of Moscow's negotiators in the Russian-American talks held on February 18 in Saudi Arabia -- the first since Russia began its Ukraine offensive in 2022.
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From World
-
Russia says Trump showed 'restraint' against 'scumbag' Zelensky2 minutes ago
-
Nigerians displaced as rents double in inflation-hit Lagos2 minutes ago
-
Pope, ill with pneumonia, suffers breathing 'crisis': Vatican32 minutes ago
-
Russell wraps up Bahrain testing by edging Verstappen52 minutes ago
-
Ailing pope suffers breathing 'crisis', Vatican says1 hour ago
-
Mexican cartel boss pleads not guilty in NY2 hours ago
-
Tsitsipas cruises to Dubai final to face 'tired' Auger-Aliassime2 hours ago
-
Trump says Ukraine must make 'compromises' with Russia2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships results2 hours ago
-
Trump to order English as official language in US2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships results2 hours ago
-
German election winner Merz starts government talks2 hours ago