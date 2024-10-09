Russia Says Two Kursk Region Villages Recaptured From Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday it had retaken two villages in its Kursk region that were captured by Ukraine in a surprise offensive.
Russia has rarely claimed any recaptured territory since Ukraine launched its offensive into the border region on August 6.
The ministry said in a statement that Russian troops "continued offensive operations, during which they liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky".
Novaya Sorochina is located close to the border with Ukraine, while Pokrovsky is deeper into Russian territory.
Russia said its troops "are continuing actions to defeat the enemy group that has penetrated into the territory of Kursk region."
It said it had repelled Ukrainian attacks on two villages near Pokrovsky.
