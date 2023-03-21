Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the United Kingdom on Tuesday that there would be few red lines left uncrossed if it delivered on its promise to give Ukraine depleted uranium weapons.

"I can only say this: We are running out of red lines ...

Another line has been crossed and there are fewer and fewer of them left," he told reporters in Moscow.

Annabel MacNicoll Goldie, a member of the upper House of Lords, confirmed reports on Monday that the UK government would send armor-piercing rounds to Ukraine which contain depleted uranium. She said the shells were effective in fighting tanks and would be part of an arms batch that includes Challenger 2 main battle tanks.