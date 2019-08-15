Russia Says UK Military Trains Alleged Refugees at Guayana Base for Sabotage in Venezuela

People who arrive to the UK military base near the Essequibo River in Guyana disguised as refugees are in fact personnel to be trained for sabotage operations and then deployed in neighboring Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"They [the United Kingdom] are wrapping up the construction of a military base on one of the islands in the Essequibo River delta. Of course, under quite a virtuous pretext - allegedly, to thwart drug and arms trafficking. Several dozens of so-called refugees from Venezuela have been sent there and have already arrived.

The truth is, these people have arrived to undergo a training within reconnaissance and subversion groups to then be deployed in Venezuela in order to destabilize the situation and simply conduct actions ranging from extremism to terrorism," Zakharova said.

The Essequibo River is currently controlled by Guyana, but Venezuela claims sovereignty over the territories on its west bank. The territorial dispute dates back to the 19th century and escalated again in 2015 when Guyana allowed a US oil and gas company into the area.