UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says UK Military Trains Alleged Refugees At Guayana Base For Sabotage In Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:54 PM

Russia Says UK Military Trains Alleged Refugees at Guayana Base for Sabotage in Venezuela

People who arrive to the UK military base near the Essequibo River in Guyana disguised as refugees are in fact personnel to be trained for sabotage operations and then deployed in neighboring Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) People who arrive to the UK military base near the Essequibo River in Guyana disguised as refugees are in fact personnel to be trained for sabotage operations and then deployed in neighboring Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"They [the United Kingdom] are wrapping up the construction of a military base on one of the islands in the Essequibo River delta. Of course, under quite a virtuous pretext - allegedly, to thwart drug and arms trafficking. Several dozens of so-called refugees from Venezuela have been sent there and have already arrived.

The truth is, these people have arrived to undergo a training within reconnaissance and subversion groups to then be deployed in Venezuela in order to destabilize the situation and simply conduct actions ranging from extremism to terrorism," Zakharova said.

The Essequibo River is currently controlled by Guyana, but Venezuela claims sovereignty over the territories on its west bank. The territorial dispute dates back to the 19th century and escalated again in 2015 when Guyana allowed a US oil and gas company into the area.

Related Topics

Century Russia Company Oil Bank United Kingdom Guyana Venezuela Gas 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

6 minutes ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

6 minutes ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

6 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US a ..

10 minutes ago

UEFA postpones key Champions League reform meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.