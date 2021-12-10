Russia Says UK Ruling On Assange Extradition 'shameful'
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia's foreign ministry on Friday slammed as "shameful" a UK court ruling that will allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.
"This is a shameful verdict in a political case against a journalist and public figure -- another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-saxon alliance," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.