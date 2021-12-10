UrduPoint.com

Russia Says UK Ruling On Assange Extradition 'shameful'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday slammed as "shameful" a UK court ruling that will allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States

"This is a shameful verdict in a political case against a journalist and public figure -- another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-saxon alliance," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

