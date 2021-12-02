UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Ukraine Goal To Retake Crimea 'direct Threat'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:58 PM

Russia says Ukraine goal to retake Crimea 'direct threat'

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukraine's stated goal of retaking Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia, as tensions soar over Kiev's conflict with pro-Russia separatists

Moscow, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukraine's stated goal of retaking Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia, as tensions soar over Kiev's conflict with pro-Russia separatists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said on Wednesday that Crimea was Ukrainian territory and Kiev's goal was to "liberate" it.

He focused however on diplomatic solutions and made no mention of taking the peninsula by force.

"Speaking in parliament, Zelensky said that ... the return of Crimea should be the main goal and philosophy of Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We see this as a direct threat to Russia.

"Such wording of course means that the Kiev regime intends to use all available means -- including force -- in order to encroach on a Russian region. This is how we are leaning towards perceiving it." Kiev's Western allies have warned in recent weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent and that Moscow may use a threat to its security as a pretext.

"The likelihood of hostilities in Ukraine is still high," Peskov said Thursday.

"This remains a matter of particular concern and worry for us. We are seeing an increase in the intensity of provocative actions on the contact line." Top US diplomats and their Russian counterparts are set to meet in Sweden on Thursday after Washington expressed concern about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

Pro-Moscow rebels seized two eastern Ukrainian regions shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in a long-simmering conflict that has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of backing the separatist fighters with forces and weapons -- claims the Kremlin denies.

Earlier Thursday, Ukraine's army said one of its soldiers was killed in clashes with the separatists this week.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Kiev Sweden May All Top

Recent Stories

Turkey keen to launch new joint ventures: Envoy

Turkey keen to launch new joint ventures: Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Meghan Markle hails privacy win over UK newspaper ..

Meghan Markle hails privacy win over UK newspaper group

2 minutes ago
 FTO receives 636 complaints against FBR officials ..

FTO receives 636 complaints against FBR officials in two months

2 minutes ago
 EU Expresses Concern Over Lack of Transparency at ..

EU Expresses Concern Over Lack of Transparency at Poland's Border With Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Retur ..

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Returns to Europe - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solu ..

Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solution of Donbas Conflict - Lavr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.