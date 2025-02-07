Russia Says Ukraine Launched New Kursk Offensive
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Moscow said Thursday that Ukraine's army had launched a fresh offensive in the Russian Kursk border region, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Kyiv troops fighting on Russian soil.
Thursday marks six months since Kyiv stormed across the Russian border in a shock ground assault, capturing dozens of Russian border settlements and swathes of territory.
Russia has since been clawing back ground, but Ukraine sees its continued hold on parts of the area as a key bargaining chip in any future peace talks between the two sides.
Russia's defence ministry said Thursday its troops had "foiled an attempted counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces".
It said the new fighting was around the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, southeast of the regional hub of Sudzha, which is under Ukrainian control.
The area is about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Ukrainian border.
Russia said Ukraine had deployed two mechanised battalions, tanks and armoured vehicles in the attempted attack.
There has been no comment on the fresh offensive from officials in Kyiv.
But Zelensky on Thursday praised his troops fighting in the Kursk region and issued several units with state awards.
"The occupier can and should be beaten on its territory," he said in a social media post.
"The Kursk operation clearly explains the meaning of the principle of 'peace through strength'," he said, referring to a message he has been promoting to secure ongoing military support from Ukraine's western partners.
- 'Exchange fund' -
The Ukrainian military said earlier it had captured 909 Russian soldiers during the six-month offensive there.
"We have significantly replenished our exchange fund -- hundreds and hundreds of Russian soldiers whom we are exchanging to bring Ukrainians back from captivity," Zelensky said in an evening video address.
On Wednesday, each side released 150 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner-of-war exchange.
Russian authorities have faced simmering discontent from Kursk locals, who have seen family members trapped on the opposite side of the front line.
In a meeting with the region's governor on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the situation there was "very difficult".
Ukraine's shock incursion -- the first onto Russian territory by a foreign army since World War II -- was an embarrassing setback for the Kremlin, almost three years into its full-scale offensive.
The Ukrainian military spokesperson for its forces in Kursk, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, told AFP via phone on Thursday that "a little more than 1,500 people" were still living in part of the region now under its control.
Kyiv says the ground it holds in Kursk will be an important bargaining chip in any future peace negotiations with Russia, whose forces have been making steady gains across the front line in eastern Ukraine.
bur/yad
Recent Stories
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations
Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
More Stories From World
-
'Intolerable' US claim sparks new row over Panama Canal2 minutes ago
-
Judge pauses Musk plan for mass US govt cull2 minutes ago
-
'Life or death consequences for millions': NGOs stunned by US aid freeze2 minutes ago
-
Rubio says 'absurd' for US govt vessels to pay in Panama Canal12 minutes ago
-
Rubio: countries critical of Trump Gaza plan should 'step forward'12 minutes ago
-
Russia says Ukraine launched new Kursk offensive32 minutes ago
-
Scientists claim to have cracked how to cook the perfect egg32 minutes ago
-
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway42 minutes ago
-
Chelsea star Kerr denies using 'whiteness as an insult' against police42 minutes ago
-
PSG's crushing domination leaves no hope for domestic rivals1 hour ago
-
Cavs add Hunter, Nurkic to Hornets as NBA trade deadline nears1 hour ago
-
Trump power play triggers showdown with courts, Congress1 hour ago