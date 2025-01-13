Russia says Ukraine targeted infrastructure of gas pipeline to Turkey

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of launching a weekend drone attack on infrastructure of a major gas pipeline that carries Russian supplies to Europe via Turkey.

The allegation -- which Kyiv has not commented on -- comes amid an escalating energy row between the two countries, almost three years after Russia launched its full-scale military offensive.

Kyiv halted the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine on January 1 -- ending decades of energy cooperation that had brought billions of Dollars to both countries -- in a bid to cut off revenue for Moscow's army.

The United States last week rolled out new sanctions on Russia's oil sector.

The Russian defence ministry said Ukraine had fired nine attack drones on Saturday at a gas compressor station in the village of Gai-Kodzor, near Russia's southern coast on the Black Sea.

The site is across from the annexed peninsula of Crimea -- heavily targeted by Kyiv throughout the three-year conflict.

It said the facility was part of the TurkStream pipeline and accused Ukraine of trying to "cut off gas supplies to European countries".

"All the drones were shot down," the defence ministry said in a statement published Monday on its Telegram channel.

"As a result of falling fragments of one drone, a building and equipment of a gas measuring station suffered minor damage," it added, saying there was no disruption to supply and the facility was working as normal.

TurkStream runs for 930 kilometres (580 miles) under the Black Sea from the Russian resort city of Anapa to Kiyikoy in northwestern Turkey, then connects to overground pipelines that run up through the Balkans to Europe.

EU member Hungary receives Russian gas via the TurkStream route. Austria and Slovakia had contracts for Russian gas via the Ukrainian transit route that has been cancelled, with both countries saying they had secured alternative supplies.