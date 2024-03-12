Open Menu

Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Hit Belgorod City Hall

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Russia says Ukrainian drone hit Belgorod city hall

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Ukrainian drone hit city hall in the Russian border city of Belgorod, injuring two people and blowing out the building's windows, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

The strike came amid a wave of attacks on Russia's border regions and an announcement by Moscow that it had foiled multiple attempted cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian paramilitaries.

"In Belgorod, an enemy drone crashed into the city administration building," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

One person received shrapnel wounds and another was concussed, he said.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov posted photos of blown-out windows and damage to the building's facade on his Telegram channel.

"The device crashed into the entrance of the building," he said.

Related Topics

Drone Governor Moscow Russia Belgorod Border

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

2 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

5 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

5 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

6 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

17 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

17 hours ago

More Stories From World