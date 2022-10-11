Russia Says UN Has Become Politicized, Pushing Only Against Russia - Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia believes that the United Nations has become polarized, full of cynism and confrontation, and pushing against Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, within the walls of the UN, something very different is being witnessed, such as cynicism, confrontation, and dangerous polarization as today, we have never seen in the history of the UN, and particularly clear during this session. The politicized nature of this stems from the fact that it has convened specifically to push forward the narrative against one state, the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said during an emergency session of the General Assembly.