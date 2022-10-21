UrduPoint.com

Russia Says UNSC Unanimity On Haiti Sanctions Shows Consensus Possible Even In Tough Times

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The unanimous adoption of a resolution to sanction Haiti gangs demonstrates that UN Security Council members are capable of reaching a consensus even during difficult times, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The unanimous adoption of a resolution to sanction Haiti gangs demonstrates that UN Security Council members are capable of reaching a consensus even during difficult times, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to impose sanctions for at least a year against the leader of the federation of criminal groups in Haiti, Jimmy Cherizier, as well as against those who threaten the country's security.

"Consensus on this resolution showed that even in today's circumstances the Council is able to achieve good results if a responsible approach is taken and if we are responsible to the positions of colleagues and if there's a real desire to find a compromise for the sake of solving difficult problems," Polyanskiy told UN Security Council members.

The resolution also calls for an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. The document urges all political actors to engage in meaningful negotiations to overcome the current political stalemate in order to allow the holding of inclusive and fair elections as soon as the local security situation permits.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The country's government has asked the international community to send troops to curb criminal activity. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for armed action to help the Haitian people.

