Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Russia said Friday it had seen an increase in US drone flights over the Black Sea and vowed to respond, warning they could lead to "direct confrontation" with NATO.

It comes five days after the Kremlin accused the United States of being responsible for a Ukrainian missile attack on the annexed Crimean peninsula that killed four people, an incident that sent tensions soaring.

Russia's defence ministry noted an increased number of "US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the waters of the Black Sea" and accused Washington of using the flights to help Ukraine strike Russian targets.

"This demonstrates the increasing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kyiv regime," it said.

"Such flights multiply the likelihood of airspace incidents with Russian Air and Space Force aircraft, which increases the risk of a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia," it added.

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has instructed the army "to submit proposals on measures for an operational response to the provocations", the defence ministry said.

The United States routinely carries out drone flights over the Black Sea, operations that it says are conducted in neutral airspace and in accordance with international law.

In March 2023, Russia intercepted a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, raising fears of direct confrontation between the two nuclear powers at a time of increased tension over the Ukraine conflict.