Open Menu

Russia Says US Black Sea Drone Flights Risk Direct Clash With NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Russia said Friday it had seen an increase in US drone flights over the Black Sea and vowed to respond, warning they could lead to "direct confrontation" with NATO.

It comes five days after the Kremlin accused the United States of being responsible for a Ukrainian missile attack on the annexed Crimean peninsula that killed four people, an incident that sent tensions soaring.

Russia's defence ministry noted an increased number of "US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the waters of the Black Sea" and accused Washington of using the flights to help Ukraine strike Russian targets.

"This demonstrates the increasing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kyiv regime," it said.

"Such flights multiply the likelihood of airspace incidents with Russian Air and Space Force aircraft, which increases the risk of a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia," it added.

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has instructed the army "to submit proposals on measures for an operational response to the provocations", the defence ministry said.

The United States routinely carries out drone flights over the Black Sea, operations that it says are conducted in neutral airspace and in accordance with international law.

In March 2023, Russia intercepted a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, raising fears of direct confrontation between the two nuclear powers at a time of increased tension over the Ukraine conflict.

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Washington Nuclear Vehicles Alliance Lead United States March

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

26 minutes ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

28 minutes ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

54 minutes ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

1 hour ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

3 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

14 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

15 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

16 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From World