Russia Says US Drone Flights Over Black Sea Risk Direct Clash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Russia warned the United States on Friday its reconnaissance drone flights over the Black Sea raised the risk of "direct confrontation" between Moscow and NATO, days after the Kremlin blamed Washington for a deadly missile strike on Crimea.
Tensions between Moscow and Washington soared after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with a US missile on Sunday, killing four people including two children.
On Friday, Russia's defence ministry said it had "observed an increased frequency of US strategic unmanned aerial vehicle flights over the waters of the Black Sea", which surrounds Crimea.
It said the drones were "carrying out reconnaissance" and providing information to Western-supplied Ukrainian weapons planning to strike Russian targets.
"This demonstrates the increasing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kyiv regime."
Such flights "increase the risk of a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia" and the army has been instructed to prepare an "operational response", the defence ministry said.
The United States routinely carries out drone flights over the Black Sea, operations that it says are conducted in neutral airspace and in accordance with international law.
