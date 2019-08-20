Russia says US missile test 'escalation of military tensions'

(@imziishan)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Moscow on Tuesday accused the United States of ramping up military tensions with a new missile test, weeks after the countries tore up a Cold War-era pact and sparked fears of a fresh arms race.

Washington and Moscow ditched the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty this month after accusing each other of violating the deal.

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said the new US test was a "cause of regret".

"The US has obviously taken a course towards escalation of military tensions. We won't react to provocations," Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.

The US Department of Defense announced on Monday it had tested a type of ground-launched missile that was banned under the 1987 INF agreement, which limited the use of nuclear and conventional medium-range weapons.

The missile was launched from the US Navy-controlled San Nicolas Island off the coast of California.

"We will not allow ourselves to get drawn into a costly arms race," Ryabkov said.

He said the test showed Washington had been working on such missiles long before its official withdrawal from the deal.

Ryabkov added that Moscow would refrain from using such missile systems "if and when we get them, as long as the US does not deploy them anywhere in the world".

Speaking in France Monday before news of the US test launch broke, President Vladimir Putin also said that Russia would only deploy medium- or shorter-range missiles in response to similar moves from the US.

"If the United States produces such offensive systems, we will also do so," Putin said at a press conference before meetings with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Moscow and Washington have long criticised the treaty but Putin said it was the US that made the decision to "unilaterally" withdraw.