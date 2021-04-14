Russia says US troop pullout from Afghanistan risks 'escalation'

Russia said Wednesday that Washington's plan to pull out troops from Afghanistan by September could lead to an escalation of the long-running conflict

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :

"What is concerning in this context is that the armed conflict in Afghanistan might escalate in the near future, which in turn might undermine efforts to start direct intra-Afghan negotiations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.