Russia Says US-Ukraine Security Deal Just 'pieces Of Paper'
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman dismissed on Friday a US-Ukraine security deal announced during the G7 summit as "just pieces of paper".
Maria Zakharova was also quoted by Russian news agencies as saying: "These agreements are about nothing. They do not have legal force.
"
On Thursday, Ukraine signed security agreements with the US and Japan, the latest in a series of similar deals struck with its Western allies including Britain and France.
The documents include promises to continue military and financial support for Ukraine over the long term against the Russian military offensive.
